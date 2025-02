State Highway 3 Blocked, Te Mapara - Waikato

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash involving a truck on State Highway 3, Te Mapara reported just before 3pm.

No injuries have been reported however the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Diversions are in place at Eight Mile Junction and Arapae near Troopers Road.

Those travelling from Te Kuiti will be diverted via State Highway 30.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect significant delays.

