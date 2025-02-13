Game-Changing Golden Mile Project Starts This Year

Mayor Tory Whanau has unveiled the design for the Golden Mile project, marking a key step in Wellington's transformation into a more modern, walkable city.

"The Golden Mile is a game-changer for Wellington," says Mayor Whanau.

"With the unveiling of the design, we’re taking a significant step towards revitalising our city centre.

"This is the bold vision we need to help make Wellington a world-class destination that we are all proud of. It will make the heart of our city more dynamic, inclusive, and accessible."

Construction on the long-awaited project begins in late April at the intersection of Cambridge and Kent Terrace, before moving to Courtenay Place.

The project will deliver new pavements, wider footpaths, improved lighting, inviting outdoor dining areas, more public seating, and a cycle path. It also includes essential infrastructure upgrades such as replacing pipes, replacing slippery pavements, and enhancing the road for smoother traffic flow.

"We will prioritise pedestrians, public transport, and green spaces – making the heart of our city accessible, safe and welcoming," says Mayor Whanau.

The design, created in partnership with mana whenua, celebrates the city's unique cultural history. Features includengā ūranga - interactive sculptures where people can sit, relax, and share kai - and paving patterns that evoke the city's hidden awa (waterway).

"This project is an investment in our future," says Mayor Whanau.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We acknowledge that there may be disruptions in the short-term, but in the long term, residents, businesses and visitors will benefit from more foot traffic, better infrastructure, and world-class amenities."

Courtenay Place will remain open for business during construction.

"We're committed to engaging with businesses throughout the project and will provide at least two months' notice before construction work begins. We'll work closely with them to offer flexibility and support, minimising any disruption," says Mayor Whanau.

"Wellingtonians have been consulted five times on this project since 2016, and their message is clear: they want more pedestrian spaces, better public transport, and fewer private cars in our city centre."

The revitalisation of Courtenay Place is part of the $116 million Golden Mile project, which the Wellington City Council (WCC) and Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency are jointly funding.

“By implementing this project in stages, we maintain flexibility and responsiveness. This approach, considered best practice, allows us to finalise contracts as our planning progresses, minimising risk and maximising cost savings,” says Brad Singh, WCC Manager, Transport and Infrastructure.

More information about the Golden Mile project, including Frequently Asked Questions, is available on the WCC website.

© Scoop Media

