Police Hammer Home Security Warning

Police in Counties Manukau South say a recent increase in burglaries from construction sites is a timely reminder to builders to ensure security is up to standard.

In the past week, Police have charged four people in relation to industrial burglaries in areas including Pukekohe, Pōkeno and Papakura.

Detective Senior Sergeant Simon Taylor, of Counties Manukau South CIB, says items including tap wear, light fittings, building materials, tools and appliances yet to be installed have been the targets of most burglaries.

“As a result of our investigations, four people have been charged with various offences in connection to these burglaries in the past week, on top of others last month.

“One of the four has also been charged with seven separate shoplifting charges and other driving matters.

“Forensic evidence, CCTV and other investigative methods have been used to progress our enquiries.

“It’s pleasing we have been able to hold these offenders to account for their actions, while also returning some of the stolen goods to their rightful owners.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says the burglaries are a reminder to all those involved in the construction industry to ensure appropriate steps are made to secure building sites.

“We also encourage anyone who is the victim of a burglary to report it to Police straight away.

“Burglaries, thefts or any suspicious behaviour should be reported to us on 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 after the fact.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Taylor says enquiries remain ongoing and Police are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

Four men, aged between 26-45, have been charged with the respective burglaries Police have linked to them.

TOP TIPS

Police recommend a variety of measures to secure your building site: • Install security gates • CCTV • Security patrols • Labelling/marking/engraving valuable items (like tools) • Recording serial numbers • Ensure building materials and appliances are secured and/or installed soon after delivery

