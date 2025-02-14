Police Seek Vehicle Of Interest Over Indecent Act In Epsom

Image/Supplied

Police are seeking information on a vehicle of interest involved in an indecent act committed in Epsom this week.

Police have been investigating the complaint about a man’s behaviour towards a young student on the afternoon of 12 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Area Investigations Manager for Auckland City East, says the investigation has progressed in recent days.

“We have now obtained an image of a vehicle in the Gladwin Road area on Tuesday afternoon,” he says.

“Police would like anyone who saw this vehicle, or has further information concerning it to contact us.”

The incident occurred at around 3.35pm, when the sole male occupant of the vehicle began doing an act towards the young student walking past on Gladwin Road.

“Fortunately this man did not exit the vehicle, and it was last seen travelling down Lewin Road,” Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says.

“Anyone who has information, please contact Police.

“I’d also encourage the driver of this vehicle, who knows who they are, to stop delaying the inevitable and come to speak with Police.”

If you have information, please contact Police on 105 using the reference number 250212/5501.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

