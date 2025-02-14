Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Seek Vehicle Of Interest Over Indecent Act In Epsom

Friday, 14 February 2025, 11:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Image/Supplied

Police are seeking information on a vehicle of interest involved in an indecent act committed in Epsom this week.

Police have been investigating the complaint about a man’s behaviour towards a young student on the afternoon of 12 February.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Area Investigations Manager for Auckland City East, says the investigation has progressed in recent days.

“We have now obtained an image of a vehicle in the Gladwin Road area on Tuesday afternoon,” he says.

“Police would like anyone who saw this vehicle, or has further information concerning it to contact us.”

The incident occurred at around 3.35pm, when the sole male occupant of the vehicle began doing an act towards the young student walking past on Gladwin Road.

“Fortunately this man did not exit the vehicle, and it was last seen travelling down Lewin Road,” Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says.

“Anyone who has information, please contact Police.

“I’d also encourage the driver of this vehicle, who knows who they are, to stop delaying the inevitable and come to speak with Police.”

If you have information, please contact Police on 105 using the reference number 250212/5501.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 