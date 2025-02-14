Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Statement On Private China Trip

Friday, 14 February 2025, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police is issuing a statement of record regarding a media report concerning a private trip to China by Police staff in late 2024.

A media report claims the tour was organised by a government entity and a dinner was hosted by a government tourism official.

Police reiterate that on day three of the tour, a banquet dinner was hosted by the travel company for the travelling party.

The dinner was not hosted by the official, as referenced in the media reporting. Attendance of the tourism official was due to an invitation by the tour company.

Police have previously referenced on multiple occasions that each participant paid for their tour costs personally.

The dinner cost was incorporated into the overall tour price, paid for out of staff’s own pocket.

The group involved in this trip followed all requirements for a private trip of this nature. However, we acknowledge that the nature of this travel has resulted in some public scrutiny.

As a result, we have reviewed our national policy to ensure our advice for staff remains up to date and appropriate.

