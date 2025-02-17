Homicide Investigation Underway In Hastings

Detective Inspector Martin James:

Last night at around 10:30pm, police received reports of a disorder incident on Kiwi Lane in Hastings where a group of people were fighting.

Police were also advised that a man had been dropped off at the Emergency Department at Hastings Hospital and was in a critical condition from an assault.

The man has sadly died a short time later in hospital.

Police are now working to establish exactly what has occurred and the events leading up to this man’s death.

The community can expect to see an increased Police presence in the area as we carry out a scene examination and make further enquiries.

Police would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything to get in touch with Police.

You can contact us either online or by calling 105 and quoting file number 250217/0218.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

