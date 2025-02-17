Net Migration Falls In 2024

New Zealand had a net migration gain of 27,100 in 2024. This was down from a net gain of 128,300 in 2023, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“Ups and downs in net migration are a feature of New Zealand’s history. These have been much larger in 2023 and 2024,” international migration statistics spokesperson Sarah Drake said.

Annually, net migration rose by just over 100,000 in 2023 and fell by a similar amount in 2024. There was still a net migration gain overall.

“The main driver of the fall in net migration in 2024 was fewer migrant arrivals of non-New Zealand passport holders,” Drake said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:

Net migration falls in 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/net-migration-falls-in-2024/

International migration: December 2024: https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/international-migration-december-2024/

CSV files for download: https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

