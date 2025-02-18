Man Charged With Murder In Hastings Homicide Investigation

A man has been arrested following the death of another man in Hawke’s Bay Sunday night, 16 February.

Detective Inspector Martin James said a homicide investigation was launched after a 33-year-old man was pronounced deceased in Hawke’s Bay Hospital around 11pm, after he was brought into the hospital following an assault.

“Yesterday, Monday 17 February, a large team of detectives worked throughout the day, conducting scene examinations at several addresses in the suburb of Camberley and an address in Napier.

“Resulting from this work, a 28-year-old Hastings man was arrested and charged with murder.

“We are glad to have been able to identify and arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident in short order – we will not accept violence in our community,” Detective Inspector James said.

The family of the deceased has been advised of the arrest, and he is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

