Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Man Charged With Murder In Hastings Homicide Investigation

Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested following the death of another man in Hawke’s Bay Sunday night, 16 February.

Detective Inspector Martin James said a homicide investigation was launched after a 33-year-old man was pronounced deceased in Hawke’s Bay Hospital around 11pm, after he was brought into the hospital following an assault.

“Yesterday, Monday 17 February, a large team of detectives worked throughout the day, conducting scene examinations at several addresses in the suburb of Camberley and an address in Napier.

“Resulting from this work, a 28-year-old Hastings man was arrested and charged with murder.

“We are glad to have been able to identify and arrest someone in relation to this tragic incident in short order – we will not accept violence in our community,” Detective Inspector James said.

The family of the deceased has been advised of the arrest, and he is due to appear in the Hastings District Court today.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 