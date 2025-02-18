Minister Blows Whistle On MBIE’s ‘Consultant Gravy Train’

Minister of Finance and Economic Growth Nicola Willis has today celebrated a 63 percent decrease in the amount spent annually on Big Four consultants by the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment.

“The multi-million-dollar gravy train has left the station – hopefully never to return” said Sam Warren, a spokesman for the Taxpayers’ Union.

“Excessive and costly dependence on external consultants to provide ministries with advice has been allowed to go off the rails.”

“Peaking under the last government, MBIE spent more than $7.1 million on the Big Four in a single financial year. We’re pleased to see Minister Willis reining in a 63 percent reduction, or about $4.5 million in savings to the taxpayer."

“It’s great work, with much more to be done. Relying on the Big Four only accounts for some of the costs incurred by ministries and other agencies. Described by the Minister as a ‘consultant gravy train’, Willis says she will make sure this number tracks down – and just as importantly, stays down. More of this please, Minister.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

