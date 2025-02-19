Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Crash Closes State Highway 6 Near Murchison

Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 3:25 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Drivers travelling on the inland route between Nelson and Springs Junction can expect delays while emergency services attend a crash that has closed State Highway 6 near Murchison.

The highway is currently closed at the intersection of State Highway 65 near Fern Flat and the Upper Buller Gorge (O’Sullivan’s Junction).

The crash, involving two cars, was reported at around midday. Emergency services and contractors are at the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and delay their travel until the crash is cleared and the highway reopened. No local road detours are available

Further updates will be provided when available.

Updates on the highway’s status can be found on the NZTA/Waka Kotahi website. Drivers are urged to check road conditions before they travel.

  • Highway Conditions – Nelson/Marlborough
