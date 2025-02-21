Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dargaville Offenders Located

Friday, 21 February 2025, 1:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Dargaville Police have identified offenders involved in a string of burglaries earlier this week.

Enquiries have been underway since three businesses were targeted in the early hours of 18 February.

Whangārei – Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says local staff have been investigating.

Burglaries had occurred at a retail store, dairy and petrol station.

“We are treating these three burglaries as linked, and have identified three young people allegedly involved,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“All three, who are aged between 11 and 15 are being referred to Youth Aid.”

Police are not currently seeking any further offenders over these incidents.

“I’d like to acknowledge our staff who worked quickly to identify those responsible in these cases,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“Your local Police are continuing to work closely with the local community groups around addressing any concerns and ways to keep yourself safe.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 