Dargaville Offenders Located

Dargaville Police have identified offenders involved in a string of burglaries earlier this week.

Enquiries have been underway since three businesses were targeted in the early hours of 18 February.

Whangārei – Kaipara Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says local staff have been investigating.

Burglaries had occurred at a retail store, dairy and petrol station.

“We are treating these three burglaries as linked, and have identified three young people allegedly involved,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“All three, who are aged between 11 and 15 are being referred to Youth Aid.”

Police are not currently seeking any further offenders over these incidents.

“I’d like to acknowledge our staff who worked quickly to identify those responsible in these cases,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“Your local Police are continuing to work closely with the local community groups around addressing any concerns and ways to keep yourself safe.”

© Scoop Media

