Serious Crash, Ashworths Rd, Hurunui - Canterbury

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Ashworths Rd (SH1) near Mays Road, Hurunui.

Police were called about 5.30pm.

Initial reports suggest two people have been seriously injured.

Traffic management is in place.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible.

