Waipoua River Fire

Wednesday, 26 February 2025, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

This afternoon Fire and Emergency was alerted to a vegetation fire at Waipoua River in the Kaipara region of Northland.

The fire has grown to 70 hectares with a 4 kilometre perimeter and is expected to grow.

We have multiple ground crews and 7 helicopters fighting the fire. 3 additional helicopters will be arriving tomorrow from as far away as Taupo.

Police are assisting with evacuating dwellings in the Waipoua River Road area. Structures are at risk but no structures have been lost.

This is likely to be a long duration event.

Fire and Emergency will continue attacking the fire until nightfall and will remain on site for observation overnight.

Helicopters and ground crews will ramp up activities at first light tomorrow and truck movement can be expected on the roads.

