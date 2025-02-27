A Focused Approach To Retail Crime

Being visible around Gisborne's CBD was a key focus for the team.(Photo/Supplied)

In May last year, following feedback from inner city retailers about the high levels of shoplifting, the Community Prevention Team made a commitment to address the issue.

Gisborne Community Relations Coordinator Sergeant Isaac Ngatai says the first step was to identify recidivist shoplifters in Gisborne.

“Working with Sergeant Nigel Hurley and the Eastern District Investigation Support Unit the team identified five offenders who were believed to be responsible for a large proportion of the shoplifting in Gisborne’s CBD,” says Isaac.

The next step was holding the offenders to account with stringent bail conditions banning them from the city centre, with follow-up regular bail checks.

“Bail Oppositions were consistently applied for. After several more offences committed by offenders while on bail, our oppositions to bail were successful and several offenders were kept in custody.”

Isaac says the team was also proactive following up with the offenders to reduce the opportunity to reoffend.

“In one instance we followed up with a shoplifting offender and supported them in attending a drug rehabilitation centre in Gisborne and to date they have not reoffended.”

Issac says they had ‘zero tolerance’ to re-offending and if they identified someone committing more offences, they would follow up the arrest ASAP to ensure a rapid response to offending.

Another facet of the approach was increasing the time spent undertaking foot patrols in the city centre, engaging with retailers and encouraging them to report all crime.

“We gave out crime prevention advice, which included conflict resolution, as many retailers felt threatened and didn’t know how to react to loud abusive people in their store.”

Isaac says they also updated retailers regularly on the progress of investigations and gave advice on crime prevention through environmental design, including shelf height, where certain items are stored within the shop, and whether people can see into the store or the windows are covered in posters and advertising. Paying attention to things like this can help reduce the opportunities for crime.

He says it has been a true team effort from Tairāwhiti Police, with all teams contributing to the high visibility in the CBD area.

“Whether it’s a simple mobile patrol through the central city, or a walk down the road to get a coffee, it all contributes to our visibility in the CBD and builds that trust and confidence.”

Tairāwhiti Area Commander, Inspector Danny Kirk says the team’s achievement has seen a drop in recorded shoplifting occurrences by approximately 60% over the past six months.

“Strategically, our area has re-focussed on doing the basics well and the impact we’ve had on retail crime is a fantastic example of what our people are capable of,” says Danny.

