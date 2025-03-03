Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update On Morningside Sudden Death

Monday, 3 March 2025, 3:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police can now provide a further update on the previously unexplained death of a woman in Morningside.

Initially, Police were called to the Don Croot Street property at 9.15pm on 28 February after the woman was found unresponsive.

Despite CPR being performed at the scene, she was sadly unable to be revived.

Today, a post-mortem examination was completed.

Following this examination and other enquiries, Police consider there are no suspicious circumstances in relation to her death.

The woman’s death has now been referred to the Coroner.

Our sympathies are with her friends and family.

