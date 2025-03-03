Ngatai Announces Candidacy For Te Awanui Ward By-Election, Tauranga City Council

Tauranga, 3 March 2025—George Ngatai, prominent breakfast radio host on Tauranga’s 105.4FM and Chief Executive Officer of The Whānau Ora Community Clinic, has officially announced his candidacy for the Te Awanui Ward by-election for the Tauranga City Council.

A proud descendant of Ngāti Whakahemo, Ngāti Awa, and Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngatai seeks to bring a strong Māori voice and inclusive leadership to local government.

Driven by his passion for community development and the importance of genuine relationships with local iwi, Ngatai believes that strengthening partnerships between Council and mana whenua is essential for Tauranga’s continued growth.

“While there is relationship between local government and many of our iwi right now. I see a real opportunity to foster connections that will benefit all of Tauranga,” said Ngatai. “As Māori, we bring a unique perspective on kaitiakitanga (guardianship), community well-being, and social cohesion. I want to ensure our voices are represented at the Council table.”

Ngatai’s extensive background spans both governance and advocacy:

Former positions within Auckland and the former North Shore City Council, providing him with first-hand experience in local government processes.

Current Co-Chair of the NZ Māori Council, where the NZMC has actively supported initiatives such as Te Reo Māori revitalization, Te Kōhanga Reo, and Māori radio and television.

Leader in community-driven health services through The Whānau Ora Community Clinic, focusing on holistic well-being and accessible healthcare for whānau.

As a well-known breakfast show host which also broadcasts on Tauranga 105.4FM, Ngatai connects with community members daily, keeping a pulse on local issues and aspirations. He aims to be an accessible representative who champions open dialogue, transparency, and collaboration.

“My goal is to serve as a voice for Māori communities throughout Tauranga,” Ngatai added. “If elected, I will work tirelessly to deepen the partnership between Council and iwi, ensuring that cultural values and community priorities guide our city’s future.”

Ngatai’s candidacy represents a commitment to culturally responsive governance, community empowerment, and the belief that strong Māori leadership will enhance Tauranga’s growth and social fabric.

