State Highway 2 Blocked, Clareville - Wellington

State Highway 2 in Clareville is blocked after a vehicle hit a power pole, resulting in the pole and lines coming down across the road just north of Carterton.

It happened about 9:15am, and fortunately no one was significantly injured.

There are diversions in place off the highway and these are likely to remain in place until the afternoon.

