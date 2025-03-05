Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Highway 2 Blocked, Clareville - Wellington

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

State Highway 2 in Clareville is blocked after a vehicle hit a power pole, resulting in the pole and lines coming down across the road just north of Carterton.

It happened about 9:15am, and fortunately no one was significantly injured.

There are diversions in place off the highway and these are likely to remain in place until the afternoon.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 