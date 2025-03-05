State Highway 2 Blocked, Clareville - Wellington
Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 in Clareville is blocked after a vehicle
hit a power pole, resulting in the pole and lines coming
down across the road just north of Carterton.
It
happened about 9:15am, and fortunately no one was
significantly injured.
There are diversions in place
off the highway and these are likely to remain in place
until the
afternoon.
