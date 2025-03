State Highway 2 Closed Following Crash, Clareville - Wellington

State Highway 2 is closed at the intersection with Somerset Road in Clareville following a crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at 1:30pm.

Two people have been seriously injured, and a third person has sustained moderate injuries.

Detours are in place via Hughes Line and Park Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

