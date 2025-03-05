Pair Stumped After Petrol Station Burglary

Police have arrested two young offenders following an early morning burglary in Clevedon.

Just before 3am, a burglary in progress was reported at a petrol station on Papakura-Clevedon Road.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright says the front door had been smashed in the burglary.

“The petrol station was closed at the time,” she says.

“On arrival a short time later, units confirmed the cash register had been stolen and the offenders had left the area.

“Meanwhile a Crime Squad unit was heading to the scene and came across a stolen Mazda Demio driving at speed along Clevedon Road.”

This hatchback fled from the unit after being signalled to stop.

It carried on at speed towards Papakura.

Detective Inspector Bright says the vehicle was eventually abandoned on Artillery Drive.

“A dog handler was deployed in the area and located the two teenagers hiding up a tree, after they had run into a park.

“The pair, aged 14 and 15, were arrested without further incident.”

Police have since recovered a cash register and other stolen items from inside the stolen Demio.

Detective Inspector Bright says the pair will be referred to Youth Aid over the burglaries.

