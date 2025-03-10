Road Blocked Following Crash, Hutt Road, Petone - Wellington
Monday, 10 March 2025, 11:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash on Hutt Road
near the Petone Overbridge.
The crash involved a bus
and was reported at about 10:20am.
The road is
currently blocked. Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and expect delays.
No injuries have been
reported.
