State Highway 2, Waikino Closed Following Crash - Waikato
Monday, 31 March 2025, 1:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2, Waikino is curerntly closed while
emergency services respond to a crash.
The two-vehicle
crash happened near School Road, and was reported just
before 1pm.
Initial indications are that there are
serious injuries.
Detours are in place and motorists
are advised to avoid the area and expect
delays.
