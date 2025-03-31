State Highway 2, Waikino Closed Following Crash - Waikato

State Highway 2, Waikino is curerntly closed while emergency services respond to a crash.

The two-vehicle crash happened near School Road, and was reported just before 1pm.

Initial indications are that there are serious injuries.

Detours are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

