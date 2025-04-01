Serious Crash, SH73, Sheffield
Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in
Sheffield that has closed State Highway 73, West Coast
Road.
The crash involves a truck and pedestrian; it
was reported to Police about 6.40am and happened between
Malvern Hills Road and Duke Street.
Diversions will be
in place for some time and members of the public are asked
to avoid the
area.
