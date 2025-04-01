Serious Crash, SH73, Sheffield

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Sheffield that has closed State Highway 73, West Coast Road.

The crash involves a truck and pedestrian; it was reported to Police about 6.40am and happened between Malvern Hills Road and Duke Street.

Diversions will be in place for some time and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

