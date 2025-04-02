Revealed: Queenstown To Drain $60.7 Million On New Council HQ

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request that Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will squander $60.7 million under the plan for a new administrative headquarters.

Taxpayers’ Union Investigations Coordinator Rhys Hurley said:

"This isn’t a case of need outweighing cost—it’s the opposite. Queenstown’s plan to merge four Council offices into one was originally budgeted at $51 million, but it's now blown out by nearly $10 million. Ratepayers are being asked to foot the bill for a project that's spiralling out of control and is completely unjustified."

"This so-called deal, where Ngāi Tahu Property covers some of the cost, then shares joint ownership with QLDC is nothing more than a backdoor deal that has nothing to do with treaty obligations."

"If relocating HQ to Frankton saves money, ask yourself, who really loses? With locals opposed to the plans and most services moving online, clinging to an outdated, pricey location for staff convenience just doesn’t stack up."

"Ratepayers are facing a 15.8 percent rate hike for 2024–2025. How can you celebrate 'community spirit' when your wallet is being picked clean?"

