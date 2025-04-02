Roseneath Deaths Referred To Coroner

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths of two people at a residential property on Palliser Road, Roseneath, Wellington.

About 10.25pm on Monday, a concerned family member asked Police to carry out a welfare check on the occupants of the Palliser Road home. The officers who responded saw a need to force entry to the address, where they found two people deceased.

Based on the results of a scene examination and other enquiries, we will be referring the case to the Coroner.

Post-mortems were completed today, and Police will continue to have a presence in the area as we work to understand the reasoning behind this tragic incident.

We would like to hear from anyone who may have information that can help our enquiries, and anyone with residential CCTV that captures traffic movements in the Roseneath area, particularly on Palliser Road and surrounding streets, is asked to contact us.

Please update us online now [1] or call 105, and reference the file number 250401/2474 or “Operation Palliser”.

Police are continuing to provide support to next of kin.

