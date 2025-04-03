Fourth Person To Appear In Court After Aggravated Robbery, Invercargill

Police have arrested and charged a fourth young person following an aggravated robbery in Invercargill.

On Monday 24 March, Police were alerted to four people entering a store on North Road at around 3.30am.

The group targeted cigarettes and tobacco before fleeing the area in a vehicle.

After an extensive investigation, a fourth young person was taken into custody.

Invercargill Police works hard to identify and locate those responsible for committing offences in our community and we would like to thank the members of the public who provided information that assisted our investigation.

The young person appeared in Invercargill Youth Court today, charged with aggravated robbery and is due to reappear in mid-April.

The three other youth previously charged are due to reappear in the coming days.

