Legal Challenge Against Speed Limit Reversals– Injunction Hearing Wellington High Court

An application to prevent automatic speed limit reversals coming into force, prior to a full hearing of the legal challenge to a 2024 rule requiring speed limit increases, will be heard on Wednesday 9 April in the Wellington High Court.

The challenge to the 2024 Land Transport Rule enacted by Minister Simeon Brown is led by Movement, a New Zealand-based charity advocating for fair and sustainable transport policies. The 2024 Rule requires councils to increase permanent speed limits outside many schools.

The High Court has been asked to decide whether implementation of speed limit reversals should be halted, because of the increased risks from higher speed limits, and due to the significant costs to councils if they have to go ahead and implement the reversals, then change speed limits again if Movement’s challenge to the 2024 Rule succeeds.

Movement is calling on the public to support its legal action by contributing to their fundraising efforts. A Give a Little page has been set up to help cover legal costs, and concerned New Zealanders are encouraged to donate at: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/movement.

“This is a crucial moment for road safety in New Zealand. We need public support to ensure this challenge gets the hearing it deserves,” Mr Woodward added.

