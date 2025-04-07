Stormy Start To The Week, Then A Fine Finish

Covering period of Monday 7th - Thursday 10th April

Rain, possible thunderstorms and hail, and strong winds sweep across Aotearoa New Zealand today (Monday) and Tuesday, associated with a series of cold fronts. These fronts will bring a distinct drop to temperatures ahead of some settled weather to end the working week.

Southern and western regions of the South Island will see heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and hail today (Monday) and Tuesday. For the east coast of the South Island, a punchy cold front tomorrow will bring heavy rain and strong winds. MetService has issued some Strong Wind Watches there, particularly about Banks Peninsula where winds could approach severe gale, as well as possible thunderstorms with hail.

The North Island and Central Aotearoa also join in on the action from Tuesday morning as those strong winds and the heavy rain reach them. Strong Wind Watches have been issued for the Tasman, the Marlborough Sounds, Wellington and the Wairarapa. Moderate risks of thunderstorms and hail for coastal Waikato south to Wellington, then in the afternoon in the east for Wairarapa.

Temperatures are set to drop behind these cold fronts, which could mean snow for high-lying parts of Southland, Fiordland and Otago (above 800 metres), some of the first snowfall for the season. People will feel this distinct change in temperature, particularly those on the east coast of the South Island where maximums on Tuesday look to be in the low teens, then some low single digit minimums for inland North Island areas on Wednesday and Thursday.

MetService Meteorologist Katie Hillyer says, “The combination of strong winds, heavy rain and dropping temperatures will give a very wintery feel to many tomorrow and into Wednesday.”.

These strong southerly winds that have spanned the Southern Ocean translate to heavy swell in the west, with 5 to 6 metres along the coast and up to 7 metres offshore.

After an active start to the week, we see some settled weather moving in by Wednesday, which means clearer skies, chilly mornings and some foggy conditions for the second half of the week.

