Group’s Plan Gets Spiked By Eagle Eyed Officers

A vehicle stolen from a church carpark and spotted by Police in Flat Bush has slammed the brakes on one group’s plans.

At about 9.15pm, officers on patrol in East Auckland observed a vehicle travelling on Murphys Road, which had previously been reported as stolen from a church car park.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says within minutes Eagle was overhead and quickly gained observations on the vehicle which was headed south.

“Units were able to successfully spike the car in Papakura, however five occupants got out and attempted to flee from Police.

“All five were swiftly apprehended, with three of the group remanded in custody.”

Inspector Cook says the result highlights the great work from all staff involved in bringing this incident to a safe conclusion.

“It is disappointing to see these young people out committing unlawful takings and we hope these arrests reassure our locals that Police are patrolling, responding and holding offenders to account.”

One person, aged 16, will appear in Manukau Youth Court today charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Three people, aged 14-16, have been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and will also appear in Manukau Youth Court today.

A 13-year-old has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

