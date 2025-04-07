Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Teenager Faces Drugs Charges After Failing To Stop

Monday, 7 April 2025, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A Kerikeri teenager has fast-tracked himself into court on serious drugs charges after failing to stop for Police.

After 7pm on Sunday, a frontline unit in Kerikeri came across a vehicle travelling at excessive speeds.

Relieving Far North Area Commander, acting Inspector Kylie Newton says the unit signalled for the vehicle to stop.

“The driver disregarded the blue and red lights and carried on at speed and was not pursued further given the manner of driving.”

Police carried out further enquiries and located the vehicle on Keridale Lane.

“Our staff approached the vehicle and smelt a strong odour of cannabis coming from the vehicle,” acting Inspector Newton says.

“A search of the vehicle was invoked which located cannabis and LSD inside.”

The 18-year-old man was arrested on the roadside, and the vehicle has been impounded.

He will appear in the Kaikohe District Court today on possession for supply of cannabis and LSD.

He has also been charged with failing to stop for Police.

“Possession for supply is a serious offence, so it’s a pleasing outcome that these illegal substances are out of circulation in the community,” acting Inspector Newton says.

© Scoop Media

