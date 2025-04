Crash: Māngere / Great South Roads, Ōtāhuhu

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a car and pedestrian in Ōtāhuhu.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Māngere and Great South roads at around 7.05am.

The pedestrian has suffered injuries, but as yet the extent of these injuries has not been confirmed.

Police are advising motorists travelling through this busy area to expect delays this morning.

Further updates will be provided as available.

