Police Operations Net Prolific Offenders

Two Police operations across the Auckland region have result in several prolific offenders being arrested.

Eight arrests were made after two stolen vehicles were detected by Police in the west Auckland area.

Amongst those arrests are two prolific offenders sought in connection with two violent aggravated robberies at Auckland jewellery stores last month.

Rata Street, New Lynn:

Acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison says a stolen vehicle was detected travelling in the Henderson area at around 3.15pm.

“Eagle deployed to the area, and maintained observations of this vehicle which was seen driving dangerously through Te Atatū Road towards New Lynn.”

The vehicle was abandoned on Rata Street, with the group attempting to stop and steal another person’s vehicle.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says the group continued to flee on foot.

“Cordons were put in place around the area while enquiries were made to locate these offenders.

“While we were still in the area, information was received that a group believed to be connected to these offenders had fled the area in another vehicle.

“A member of the public had been assaulted in the process.”

Eagle located this vehicle and tracked it to an address on Riserra Drive in Rānui.

“All four occupants of this vehicle were quickly rounded up and apprehended by ground staff,” acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

This included the driver, aged 18, and three passengers: two aged 15 and one 19.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The 19-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to rob over the Nikau Road incident in New Lynn.

He will appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

At this point the original group were still at large.

“Police acknowledge the cooperation from commuters who were disrupted during our operation yesterday afternoon.

“We also received valuable information from the community which assisted our enquiries.”

Woodford Avenue, Henderson:

Police continued to make enquiries to locate the group involved in the original incident.

This group were also believed to be connected to an investigation over recent aggravated robberies at jewellery stores.

An address of interest on Woodford Avenue was identified.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says Eagle detected a stolen vehicle leaving this property at about 9.30pm.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop by a unit on Lincoln Road but fled from Police towards the North-Western Motorway.

“Eagle continued to track this vehicle speeding along the motorway and connecting onto the South-Western Motorway.”

The vehicle travelled to Māngere, with occupants switching to another vehicle.

“All the while Eagle continued to monitor this group travel south towards the Southern Motorway interchange,” acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

“This vehicle was travelling at speed but began to experience mechanical issues near Penrose and slowed significantly.”

Authority was given to bring this vehicle to a stop.

Minor damage was sustained to one patrol vehicle, but all four occupants were quickly arrested.

Amongst the arrests was the 18-year-old driver.

He was subject of a media appeal with a warrant to arrest over the aggravated robbery at Mānawa Bay on 23 March.

He now faces additional charges relating to failing to stop.

A 15-year-old passenger was also sought as part of that investigation.

“He has been charged with aggravated robberies at the Kayson’s Fashion Store on 16 March and the Mānawa Bay Michael Hill on 23 March,” acting Detective Inspector Harrison says.

The other two occupants were aged 16 and 19, and face charges of failing to stop and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Police will be opposing these offenders’ bail when they appear in the Auckland District and Auckland Youth courts today.

Acting Detective Inspector Harrison says: “This is a great outcome for the community to have these offenders off the streets.

“It represents a significant amount of work carried out over recent week by detectives and frontline staff to identify and target these prolific offenders.”

© Scoop Media

