Dome Valley - Road Open - Waitematā
Police can confirm that State Highway 1 at Dome Valley is now open following an earlier crash.
Police can confirm that State Highway 1 at Dome Valley is now open following an earlier crash.
Since Australia is now our only dependable defence ally, maybe we should be paying attention to their upcoming election. Thanks entirely to Donald Trump, this is a very, very good time for those in power to be holding an election. In Canada and in Australia, Trump is the ugly external threat that’s uniting voters behind their current leadership. (When change = chaos, best stick with the devil you know.) In Australia, the race is still tight and might yet deliver a minority government, but Labor PM Anthony Albanese has every reason to feel confident about the polling trends.
Everyone deserves security, dignity, and to have enough to thrive. Changing the country’s trajectory is possible—we just need to make different choices. We have listened to working people and created a plan to build a society that works for everyone. Our plan would ensure everyone can have good, well-paid jobs underpinned by strong workers’ rights.
Spokesperson for The Sensible Sentencing Trust Louise Parsons says, “We were happy to make the image changes, but find it telling that they are trying to have our billboards taken down when they simply state what their MPs advocate for - the ‘radical abolition of the police’.”
Pouārahi, Ivy Harper, said the Government and Te Puni Kōkiri had consistently overlooked clear research and data. The latest evaluation, completed by Ihi Research, was particularly compelling, she said.
Parliament's Justice Committee has released its report into the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill and has recommended it does not proceed.
Rear Admiral Golding said the decision to proactively release the Court of Inquiry report in its fullest capacity was an acknowledgement of the warranted public interest in the incident.
Delivering its oral submission to the Health Select Committee, OANZ urged the government to include stronger controls over the environmental release of GMOs, warning that failure to do so would jeopardise New Zealand’s billion-dollar organic sector, harm the wider primary industry, and undermine the country’s global reputation.