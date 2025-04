Serious Crash, Newbury Line, Bunnythorpe - Central

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Bunnythorpe, near Palmerston North.

The crash involves a truck and van and happened at the intersection of Newbury Line and Te Ngaio Road, about 10.10am.

One person has serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit will be conducting a scene examination and diversions are in place.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time.

