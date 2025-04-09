Shenandoah Highway To Remain Closed Overnight Following Earlier Crash - Tasman
Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 6:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Shenandoah Highway will remain closed overnight,
following a crash earlier today.
The Highway is closed
between Creighton Road and State Highway
65.
Alternative routes are in place for
motorists.
