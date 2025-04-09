Citizens Advice Bureau NC Comes To Hurunui

Citizens Advice Bureau is coming to the Hurunui, with their first satellite clinic taking place on Friday 11 April between 9.30am and 11.30am.

The clinics will be held every fortnight thereafter.

Jacquie Wrigley, CAB North Canterbury Chairperson said: “It’s been a long-held wish of CAB North Canterbury to offer a satellite service in Amberley and we are delighted to be offering face-to-face support to those living north of Rangiora.”

The CAB service is free and confidential, and offers independent information and advice about a client’s rights and obligations, and the services available in the community

Hurunui District Mayor Marie Black has welcomed the move, which will support Hurunui residents through life’s ‘big and little problems’, without the need to travel to Rangiora.

“Trusted advice no longer needs to come with a long drive. We all go through times when we need a bit of extra support, whether it’s needing to understand our rights or obligations in any situation, or facing new challenges such as travelling to another country or buying a house.

“Having this face-to-face support right here in the district is a win for our community.”

The satellite clinics are the result of a collaboration between Citizens Advice Bureau North Canterbury and Together Hurunui.

Citizens Advice Bureau will be in the History Room at the Hurunui Memorial Library in Amberley fortnightly, starting on Friday 11 April, to provide independent information and advice. No appointment is necessary.

