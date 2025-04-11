Submissions Are Now Open On The Juries (Age Of Excusal) Amendment Bill

The Justice Committee is calling for submissions on the Juries (Age of Excusal) Amendment Bill with a closing date of 11:59pm on 22 May 2025.

This bill proposes to amend the Juries Act 1981 by increasing the age at which the Registrar has the discretion and duty to excuse a person summoned to attend as a juror. Currently, anyone over the age of 65 can be automatically excused from jury service. This bill would increase the age of excusal to 72.

Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11:59pm on 22 May 2025.

For more details about the bill:

