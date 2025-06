Fatal Crash, Station Road, Poroporo

Police can confirm one person has died following a serious crash in Poroporo overnight.

At around 10pm, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Station Road near Butler Road.

Sadly, one person was located deceased at the scene.

Three other people were transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

Station Road reopened at around 4.20am this morning.

