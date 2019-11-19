Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Gelato Roma wins top gelato spot at Ice Cream Awards

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Gelato Roma


Nelson Tasman company Gelato Roma has scored the top gelato spot for its salted caramel gelato in the 2019 New Zealand Ice Cream Awards. In addition to the coveted Best in Category Gelato trophy win, Gelato Roma also won a Gold Award for its salted caramel gelato, Gold for its hazelnut gelato, Silver for its tiramisu gelato, and two Silver Awards for its raspberry and feijoa sorbets.

Announced on Wednesday night as part of New Zealand Ice Cream Week, the winners of this year’s New Zealand Ice Cream Awards reflect the overall quality and wide variety of ice cream, gelato and sorbet that is made in Aotearoa.

Run by the New Zealand Ice Cream Manufacturers Association (NZICMA), this year’s awards attracted more than 300 entries that were judged across 13 different categories by an independent panel of expert food industry judges using a blind judging process and strict criteria. Ice cream and gelato is judged on a range of criteria including its appearance, body, texture, melting properties, flavour and complexity.

Judging involves awarding points for a number of key attributes. Appearance is worth 10 points, Body and Texture 30 points, Flavour 50 points and Melting Properties 10 points. Gold Awards are given to entries with more than 95 points and Silver Awards are given to those between 90 and 95 points.

“We are delighted to receive the news of our success,” says Gelato Roma co-owner Daniela Burlando, “especially when we realised that we had won the top gelato award for our salted caramel gelato. Being acknowledged as best in the gelato category is the greatest reward we could receive for our hard work.”

“It’s great to be putting Nelson-made gelato in the national spotlight,” says Gelato Roma co-owner and gelato maker Yuri Aristarco. “We make our caramel ourselves, starting with a pot, sugar and water. We don’t use any pre-made caramel, artificial flavours or pre-mixed powders for our salted caramel gelato and we follow the same artisan process every time we make our caramel. We are so proud that our hard work and commitment to making real artisan gelato has been recognised in this way.”

Gelato Roma has experienced stellar success and multiple accolades since it was first produced in Nelson in 2015, and won eight Silver Awards at last year’s New Zealand Ice Cream Awards.

The New Zealand Ice Cream Awards were introduced in 1997 by the NZICMA to promote and publicise the high standard of New Zealand ice cream and gelato.

The annual New Zealand Ice Cream Awards were announced and presented at the NZICMA Conference Awards Dinner, on Wednesday 13 November 2019.

For more information go to www.gelatoroma.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gelato Roma on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Media: NZME 'In Discussions' To Buy Stuff

NZME confirms that it is in discussions with Stuff’s owners Nine and has put a proposal to the Government regarding a possible transaction. However, NZME notes that these discussions are preliminary... More>>

Consultation: Plan Of Action To Protect Seabirds

The draft National Plan of Action plan outlines the Government’s commitment to reducing fishing-related captures of seabirds, with clear goals and objectives, supported by an implementation plan. More>>

ALSO:

Housing Issues: Fairer Rules For Tenants And Landlords

The key changes include: - Limit rent increases to once every 12 months and banning the solicitation of rental bids by landlords. - Improve tenant’s security by removing a landlord’s right to use no cause terminations to end a periodic tenancy agreement... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Unchanged At 1 Percent

The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range... More>>

ALSO:

Food Prices: Avocados At Lowest Price In Almost Three Years

Avocados are at their cheapest average price since February 2017, with tomato, lettuce, and cucumber prices also falling, Stats NZ said today. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 