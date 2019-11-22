Talent New Zealand wins Large Recruitment Agency of the Year

22 November 2019 – Talent has been named Large Recruitment Agency of the Year at the New Zealand SEEK Annual Recruitment Awards (SARAs).

This is the seventh time Talent has been recognised by SEEK since launching in New Zealand in 2009, however this is the first year that the tech recruitment specialist was included in the Large Agency category.

Judged by an independent panel of industry leaders, the SARA awards acknowledged Talent commitment to workplace culture, innovation, candidate engagement, commercial growth and contribution to the success of the recruitment industry.

The award particularly recognised the Talent New Zealand branch of Talent RISE, a charitable foundation supporting young people with barriers to employment.

Since the Talent RISE launch in early 2018, the team has successfully placed 23 young people into work and impacted the lives of many more through visits to tech businesses and other training initiatives. The team is committed to raising awareness across the corporate sector in Wellington and Auckland around youth unemployment issues and have received an overwhelming level of support and interest from clients and industry partners.

“I could not be more proud of what we have achieved as a team over the past year. Our business continues to grow and our people are highly engaged. Most importantly, I'm extremely proud of the work we are doing to support our Talent RISE rangatahi. We are committed to changing lives and using our professional skills to give back to our community,” Country Manager, Bianca Jones said.

APAC CEO Mark Nielsen said the award was testament to the outstanding culture built across the Talent NZ business.

“Over the past few years our New Zealand team has grown from strength to strength, driven by the dedication, passion and tenacity of a wonderful group of people and the leadership of Bianca Jones and Kara Smith. They truly live our value of “give a damn” every single day.” Nielsen said.

The award follows a period of considerable growth and success for Talent New Zealand, after announcing the acquisition of Manpower’s NZ business Experis, and winning the 2019 NZ Hi-Tech award for Best Contribution to the NZ Tech Sector.



