Fidelity Life three-peats Life Insurance Company of the Year

Friday, 29 November 2019, 11:03 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life

Fidelity Life, New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer, has been named 2019 Life Insurance Company of the Year by ANZIIF for the third consecutive year.

After receiving the award at last night’s 8th New Zealand Insurance Industry Awards Fidelity Life CEO Nadine Tereora says she’s enormously proud.

“Being named New Zealand’s Life Insurance Company of the Year three times running is fantastic recognition of the hard work our people put in every day which ultimately delivers for our customers, advisers and distribution partners, as well as our shareholders.

“What’s exciting is that we know there’s more growth to come from this amazing company. We’re firmly focused on our goal of setting the business up for a sustainable and successful future with our customers at the centre of everything we do.”

The judges commended Fidelity Life for its customer / adviser insights platform Listening Post, commitment to lifting professional standards in the industry, and high employee retention and engagement scores.

In another win for Fidelity Life, the company’s Head of Strategic Alliances Ben Holloway was named Young Insurance Professional of the Year for his outstanding commitment, achievement and passion.

Acknowledging Fidelity Life’s passion for diversity, the company also sponsored the Excellence in Workplace Diversity and Inclusion Award, with Chief People Officer Tanya Hadfield presenting the award to Suncorp New Zealand.


