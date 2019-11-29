Winsborough extends its’ leadership footprint

Elaine McCaw, a leadership luminary, joins Winsborough Limited this month as an Independent Director of the Board.

“We’re delighted to have someone of Elaine’s calibre joining us,” says Winsborough CEO, Gus McIntosh.

“She has extensive experience working with Boards and Chief Executives in identifying, developing and supporting high performing leadership. Her understanding of the “right leader at the right time”, the impact of leadership on culture and achieving organisational results closely aligns with our own evidence based knowledge and experience.”

Winsborough specialises in the business of leadership, with the largest contingent of privately practicing psychologists in the country offering assessment, development and succession planning to leaders, teams and organisations.

“We attribute our success over the last 20 years to being at the forefront of predicting behaviour in rapidly changing workplaces, supporting organisations as trusted advisers and coaching individuals to bring their best selves to their job,” says McIntosh.

“Our current focus is on the impact of the “new world” and the challenges leaders and teams will face with the blurring of human and artificially intelligent capabilities. We look forward to working with Elaine, at a governance level, as we gear up and enhance our offering to clients so they are well prepared for the new environment in which leaders and teams will work."



“Elaine brings a fresh perspective, along with a vast knowledge, experience and vitality to our Board.”

In addition to her leadership coaching practice, McCaw is currently a Board Member of the Cawthron Institute, New Zealand's largest independent science organisation, Independent Chair of Te Whakaue, Te Runanga o Ngai Tahu, and Board Member at Taupo Pathways Youth Employment.

She has more than twenty year’s experience as a board member or director and has particular skills and experience in leadership, strategy, business development and innovation.



