NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) Board appoints Tricia Indo as independent director

NZCB’s appointment of Tricia Indo to its Board reflects the Association’s continued focus on meeting the expectations of consumers alongside representing its members’ interests.

NZCB Chairman Kevin Sceats says she brings not only strong governance and industry-related experience, but also a fresh perspective as a career trade retail professional.

“As owner operator of one of the top performing Mitre 10 Mega stores in New Zealand, with decades of prior experience in other large retail operations internationally, Tricia brings keen insight into the consumer experience.

“She also has a track record of championing technology-led change to drive productivity, which is a big opportunity for the building industry and was a focus of our national conference earlier this year,” says Mr Sceats.

Based in Wellington, Ms Indo is Managing Director and Owner Operator of Mitre 10 MEGA Kapiti, which she has grown from a small format retail store to a greenfield large format store over the past decade since taking the helm in 2009. Prior to that, she worked in various executive roles at Mitre 10 Australia and New Zealand, and leadership roles in other retail-focused companies in Canada.

A Member of the NZ Institute of Directors, her governance experience includes having been a Director on the Board of Mitre 10 New Zealand since 2016, which she has just been reelected to for a second term. In addition, in 2015 she co-founded, and has since been Chair of, the Kapiti Youth Achievement Trust, which is designed to enable high-achieving youth to reach their potential.

Ms Indo and Chairman Kevin Sceats are the two Independent Directors on NZCB’s Board, alongside four member builders of the Association.

“Tricia’s expertise, experience, and international outlook are a great complement to the strengths of our other Board members, and we welcome the new energy an external perspective will bring to our thinking and decision-making,” says Mr. Sceats.

