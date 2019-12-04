Ola hits the regions, 11 more locations by Christmas

Rideshare app set to expand its footprint fourfold, a year after NZ launch

Auckland, New Zealand, 4 December 2019: Ola, one of the world’s largest rideshare platforms, is set to launch in 11 new locations across the country this month, as the company looks beyond the major centres and gears up to bring competition to the regions.

A year after successfully launching in New Zealand, Ola will expand its platform beyond Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch to other cities including Hamilton, Dunedin, Palmerston North and Tauranga. It will also launch in Queenstown, Nelson, New Plymouth, Napier, Rotorua, Taupo and Hastings.

Brian Dewil, Country Manager of Ola New Zealand, says extending its services to the regions and achieving scale throughout the country has always been part of the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“It’s an important step for Ola. We’re committed to providing more choice for customers and opportunity for drivers across New Zealand so they can benefit from our offer of lower commissions and better value rides.

“Providing a safe and affordable alternative for rideshare in eleven new locations throughout New Zealand will benefit thousands of Kiwis particularly as people flock to the regions over the summer holiday period.”

Ola has become New Zealand’s fastest-growing rideshare company with both customers and drivers gaining from its strategy of offering competitive fares, and taking a lower cut of the fare from drivers, which significantly increases their earnings.

“Ola has already signed up 9,000 drivers in New Zealand, and we want to offer more people the opportunity to make money on their own schedule – whether it’s driving during weekend and evening peaks, or during seasonal periods,” Dewil said.

To build a strong supply of cars to support its expansion, Ola is offering drivers who sign up to the platform in the new locations by New Year’s Eve, an introductory commission of 9%. When Ola goes live in these centres in the coming weeks, new customers will enjoy $5 off their first three rides in these locations, when they sign up to the app before New Year’s Eve as well*.

In addition to launching in 11 new locations across New Zealand, Ola has also announced plans to expand further in Australia, adding another 11 capital cities and regional hubs to the platform there.

Drivers can learn more about registering and driving with Ola by visiting:

https://ola.co.nz/driver/.



