Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2.4 million Kiwis cutting Christmas costs

Monday, 9 December 2019, 9:17 am
Press Release: Finder

9 December, 2019, New Zealand – Kiwis are lowering their festive spend with a handful of savvy gifting hacks according to global comparison site Finder, which has recently launched in New Zealand.

A Finder survey of 2,117 respondents revealed that almost two-thirds (65%) of New Zealanders – equivalent to 2.4 million people – are planning to spend less on gifts this Christmas.

Around 31% will set a spending limit with loved ones, while 12% will make gifts by hand. One in ten (9%) will opt for Secret Santa and only buy for one person, rather than several.

Angus Kidman, Finder’s global editor-in-chief, said that more Kiwis are choosing to limit the financial onslaught of the festive season.

“The cost of Christmas presents can really pack a punch, especially if you’re buying for multiple people.

“There’s nothing worse than having to splash out on gifts for friends and relatives you hardly see. If you’re stressed about money this year, don’t feel obliged to play Santa,” he said.

Re-gifting (5%) and buying second hand presents (5%) are other popular ways Kiwis will be cutting back on costs this Christmas.

Women (16%) are twice as likely as men (8%) to make gifts by hand. Over a third of women (36%) will set a price limit with family and friends, compared to just 25% of men.

Kidman said that as the December deadline draws closer, shoppers are more likely to “panic buy” and spend more than they can afford.

“Be careful about what you put on the credit card over Christmas. You don’t want to start the new year drowning in post-festive debt.

“Keep an eye out for deals instead. The major November sales may be over, but there are still discounts to be found both online and instore.

“Even a discount of 10% or 20% can help to take the sting out of Christmas shopping,” Kidman said.

How do you plan to cut costs on Christmas presents this year?
Set a price limit with family and friends31%
Make gifts12%
Secret Santa9%
Re-gift5%
Buy second-hand gifts5%
I plan to spend the same33%
I plan to spend more2%
I don’t buy Christmas presents15%
Other4%

Source: Finder, October 2019

How to spend less this Christmas
Freeze meals. Many of us over cater during the silly season. Freezing leftovers means you can avoid wasting food and and cut down your grocery spend over the coming weeks.
Don’t say yes to everything. From office drinks to end of year dinners, the holiday period is filled with social engagements. But these can be costly, especially if you’re eating out or buying drinks a couple of times per week. Remember that it’s ok to say no sometimes.
Use your vouchers. Everyone has a couple of unused gift vouchers lying around. Use them to purchase gifts. This will soften the blow of Christmas shopping, and prevents them from going to waste.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Finder on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Aerospace: Christchurch Plan To Be NZ's Testbed

Christchurch aims to be at the centre of New Zealand’s burgeoning aerospace sector by 2025, according to the city’s aerospace strategic plan. More>>

ALSO:

EPA: Spill Sees Abatement Notice Served For Tamarind Taranaki

The notice was issued after a “sheen” on the sea surface was reported to regulators on Thursday 21 November, approximately 400 metres from the FPSO Umuroa. A survey commissioned by Tamarind has subsequently detected damage to the flowline connecting the Umuroa to the Tui 2H well. More>>

Taskforce Report: Changes Recommended For Winter Grazing

A Taskforce has made 11 recommendations to improve animal welfare in intensive winter grazing farm systems, the Minister of Agriculture Damien O’Connor confirmed today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 