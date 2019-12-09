Kiwibank honours local heroes in new Sylvia Park branch

9 December 2019

Auckland local heroes have been permanently honoured at Kiwibank’s much anticipated standalone Sylvia Park branch, which opened today (Monday, 9 December 2019), at Sylvia Park Shopping Centre in Mt Wellington.

“With the Sylvia Park branch, we consider it more aligned with what our local customers told us they wanted when visiting Kiwibank. We’ve designed the space to better facilitate banking conversations and this includes private meeting rooms which we are naming for some special local people,” Kiwibank General Manager - Retail Distribution, Geoff Waller said.

“We’re very proud to name the meeting rooms at our new Sylvia Park branch after Kiwibank local hero recipients Belinda Simpson, founder of the Perfect Partners Assistance Dog Trust and Damian Piilua, 2019 Chairman of Manurewa Youth Council.

“Belinda Simpson is the founder of Perfect Partners Assistance Dog Trust, a registered charity that oversees the training and certification of assistance dogs. As an Occupational Therapist working in the field of Animal Assisted Interventions, Belinda has dedicated the past 23 years to improving the quality of life for people with disabilities by bringing together people and dogs throughout New Zealand.

“Damian Piilua is the 2019 Chairman of Manurewa Youth Council, 2017-2019 Deputy Chairman of the Auckland Youth Advisory Panel, Assistant Facilitator at Aspiring Leaders Forum and the MC of the University of Auckland Poetry Slam. His passion for youth, cultural identity, music and mental health awareness has helped him to lead positive decisions for the benefit of Auckland’s Youth,” Mr Waller said.

“Sylvia Park is a popular shopping destination, it has great transport links and plenty of parking. Late night Thursdays and weekend operating hours will provide customers greater access to our specialised banking services. The new branch also features more digital options, so customers can self-serve or use with the assistance of our team,” he said.

Branch opening hours are 9am-4.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 9.00am – 7.00pm Thursday, 9.00am – 4.30pm Friday, 9.30am – 4.30pm Saturday and 10.00am – 4.00pm Sunday.

