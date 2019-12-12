Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Updated weights for Trade-Weighted Index

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Reserve Bank

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Friday 13 December 2019.

The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.

The new weights will be applied going forward. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:

Currency Symbol Old weight New weight
Chinese yuanCNY0.21110.2290
Australian dollarAUD0.19840.1919
United States dollarUSD0.13380.1327
Euro zone euroEUR0.10950.1053
Japanese yenJPY0.06510.0639
United Kingdom pound GBP0.04340.0410
Singapore dollarSGD0.03760.0387
South Korean wonKRW0.03650.0354
Thai bahtTHB0.03060.0300
Malaysian ringgitMYR0.02610.0257
Indian rupeeINR0.02140.0187
Taiwanese dollarTWD0.01680.0172
Indonesian rupiahIDR0.01580.0166
Canadian dollarCAD0.01480.0156
Hong Kong dollarHKD0.01590.0151
Vietnamese dongVND0.01350.0135
Philippines pesoPHP0.00970.0097
Scaling factor 76.664976.6926


Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Reserve Bank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Primary Sector Council Report: Vision To Unite The Primary Sector Launched

Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor has welcomed the release of a bold new vision for the country’s vital food and fibre sector. More>>

ALSO:

Crown Accounts: Treasury HYEFU Sees Deficit Then Rising Surpluses

An operating balance before gains and losses deficit of $0.9 billion is forecast in the current year, before returning to a small surplus in 2020/21 which then grows to reach $5.9 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2023/24. More>>

ALSO:

Fuels Rushing In: Govt "Ready To Act" On Petrol Market Report

The Government will now take the Commerce Commission’s recommendations to Cabinet...
• A more transparent wholesale pricing regime • Greater contractual freedoms and fairer terms • Introducing an enforceable industry code of conduct • Improve transparency of premium grade fuel pricing... More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank Capital Review Decision: Increased Bank Capital Requirements

Governor Adrian Orr said the decisions to increase capital requirements are about making the banking system safer for all New Zealanders, and will ensure bank owners have a meaningful stake in their businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 