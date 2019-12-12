Updated weights for Trade-Weighted Index

The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Friday 13 December 2019.

The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.

The new weights will be applied going forward. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:

Currency Symbol Old weight New weight Chinese yuan CNY 0.2111 0.2290 Australian dollar AUD 0.1984 0.1919 United States dollar USD 0.1338 0.1327 Euro zone euro EUR 0.1095 0.1053 Japanese yen JPY 0.0651 0.0639 United Kingdom pound GBP 0.0434 0.0410 Singapore dollar SGD 0.0376 0.0387 South Korean won KRW 0.0365 0.0354 Thai baht THB 0.0306 0.0300 Malaysian ringgit MYR 0.0261 0.0257 Indian rupee INR 0.0214 0.0187 Taiwanese dollar TWD 0.0168 0.0172 Indonesian rupiah IDR 0.0158 0.0166 Canadian dollar CAD 0.0148 0.0156 Hong Kong dollar HKD 0.0159 0.0151 Vietnamese dong VND 0.0135 0.0135 Philippines peso PHP 0.0097 0.0097 Scaling factor 76.6649 76.6926



Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.





