Updated weights for Trade-Weighted Index
The annual re-weighting of the Trade-Weighted Index (TWI) takes effect on Friday 13 December 2019.
The TWI is a measure of the value of the New Zealand dollar relative to the currencies of New Zealand’s major trading partners. There are 17 currencies included in the TWI and each currency is weighted using the country’s two-way goods and services trade with New Zealand.
The new weights will be applied going forward. The historical calculations of the TWI are not backdated with the new weights. The current TWI weights and those that will apply for the next 12 months are:
|Currency
|Symbol
|Old weight
|New weight
|Chinese yuan
|CNY
|0.2111
|0.2290
|Australian dollar
|AUD
|0.1984
|0.1919
|United States dollar
|USD
|0.1338
|0.1327
|Euro zone euro
|EUR
|0.1095
|0.1053
|Japanese yen
|JPY
|0.0651
|0.0639
|United Kingdom pound
|GBP
|0.0434
|0.0410
|Singapore dollar
|SGD
|0.0376
|0.0387
|South Korean won
|KRW
|0.0365
|0.0354
|Thai baht
|THB
|0.0306
|0.0300
|Malaysian ringgit
|MYR
|0.0261
|0.0257
|Indian rupee
|INR
|0.0214
|0.0187
|Taiwanese dollar
|TWD
|0.0168
|0.0172
|Indonesian rupiah
|IDR
|0.0158
|0.0166
|Canadian dollar
|CAD
|0.0148
|0.0156
|Hong Kong dollar
|HKD
|0.0159
|0.0151
|Vietnamese dong
|VND
|0.0135
|0.0135
|Philippines peso
|PHP
|0.0097
|0.0097
|Scaling factor
|76.6649
|76.6926
Technical information about the TWI is available on the TWI weights table.