Rothbury receives Great Workplace certification

Tuesday, 17 December 2019, 9:39 am
Press Release: Rothbury Insurance Brokers


Rothbury Insurance Brokers has received certification for being a Great Workplace. The company took part in the 2019 Great Place to Work Survey, launched in New Zealand for the first time in September this year.

The annual engagement survey gives employees an opportunity to feedback to their employer things that are going well and also where areas of improvement may be needed.

As part of the process, the team at Great Place to Work audited Rothbury’s internal people policies and practices, and the impact these have on company culture and people’s attitudes. The objective was to understand what it is that differentiates Rothbury from other Kiwi workplaces.

Rothbury’s Managing Director Roger Abel says, “The results from the Great Workplace Culture audit and our people’s feedback were combined, and we were pleased to meet the benchmark for achieving Certification as a Great Workplace in New Zealand.”

“It’s great to receive this recognition! We put a lot of effort and resource into investing in our people and making sure they know they’re valued. Building a great culture and creating an environment where people enjoy coming to work is one of our top priorities. Our brand is our people and without them we couldn’t deliver the high level of client service we do.”
Rothbury also participated in the longstanding IBM Kenexa Best Workplaces survey from 2007 to 2018 prior to the withdrawal of the programme last year.

Rothbury currently employs 330 people working from 20 locations across the country.

