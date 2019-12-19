Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Misleading green claim on baby wipes leads to recall

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Consumer

19 December 2019

A major brand of baby wipes that claimed to be “100% biodegradable” is being recalled after a Consumer NZ test found the claim was misleading.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin said Silk Ultimate Pure & Natural Baby Wipes claimed to be made from “100% vegetable fibre” and “100% biodegradable” but its testing found this wasn’t the case.

“We tested the baby wipes and discovered they were 83% rayon and 17% polyester. Polyester is made from plastic and isn’t going to biodegrade any time soon,” Ms Chetwin said.

Global Products, which imports the wipes, has agreed to withdraw the product as a result of Consumer NZ’s testing.

Ms Chetwin said consumers paid a premium for the wipes. A pack of 72 wipes cost $5, about $2 to $3 more than a pack of standard baby wipes.

“Companies are increasingly trying to cash in on consumer concern for the environment by dressing up their products as ‘greener’ choices. However, unless traders can substantiate their green claims, they risk breaching the Fair Trading Act,” she said.

Ms Chetwin said when her organisation began investigating the wipes, it asked Global Products for evidence backing up its biodegradability claim. The company refused to provide information on what the wipes were made from, stating it was confidential.

“It was only after we tested the product and provided the results to Global Products that it took action and withdrew the wipes”.

Ms Chetwin advised shoppers to be wary of green claims not back by sound evidence.

“By themselves, biodegradability claims are meaningless. Unless the company can tell you what’s in the product and whether it’s been tested against a reputable standard, a biodegradability claim isn’t helpful.”

Consumers who purchased Silk Ultimate Pure & Natural Baby Wipes in the expectation they were getting a product that was “100% biodegradable” were entitled to a refund, Ms Chetwin said.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Consumer on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

Vocational Training: Workforce Development Councils To Lead Industry Voice

Six industry-led Workforce Development Councils (WDCs) will be established to provide industry with greater leadership across vocational education and training, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Electricity Market: Independent Retailers Call For Action On Generators

The country's independent power retailers say generators are controlling hydro storage in a way that results in wasted water, higher electricity prices and an unnecessary increase in carbon emissions. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 