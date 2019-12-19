Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra appoints interim CEO Greater China

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Fonterra

Fonterra is pleased to appoint Teh-Han Chow as its interim CEO Greater China.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says the creation of this new role on the Fonterra Management Team reflects the importance of the China market to the Co-op and it will sit alongside the other regional CEO roles for AMENA, Kelvin Wickham, and APAC, Judith Swales.

“Teh-Han, who is currently our President NZMP for Greater China and South East Asia, has agreed to take on this responsibility in an interim capacity while we work through the recruitment process for a permanent CEO Greater China.

“Teh-Han is a proven food sector executive, with extensive experience leading large organisations across Consumer and Ingredients businesses. During his time at Fonterra he’s demonstrated his ability to grow a business by putting customers front and centre, which is exactly what our new operating model is about.”

Before joining Fonterra in 2015, Teh-Han was the CEO of Louis Dreyfus in China, a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods. He was also Managing Director Greater China for Simplot, a food and agribusiness company.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Fonterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

And June Annual Growth Revised Up: Higher Retail Consumption Lifts GDP

Gross domestic product increased 0.7 percent in the September 2019 quarter, boosted by retail spending, Stats NZ said today. More>>

ALSO:

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

Oil Exploration: OMV GSB Consents Granted

"The Committee notes in its decision that the Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf (Environmental Effects) Act 2012 specifically prevents it from having regard to the effects on climate change in its consideration of the application." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 