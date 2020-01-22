Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Me announces sale of LifeDirect

Wednesday, 22 January 2020, 9:05 am
Press Release: Trademe


Trade Me has announced that it has sold its LifeDirect business which it bought in 2013. LifeDirect has been bought by Mark Solomon, transfer of ownership will occur on 1 April.

Trade Me CEO Anders Skoe said LifeDirect was a great business with lots of potential but it didn’t fit with Trade Me’s priorities. “We don’t think Trade Me is the best long term owner for LifeDirect, it’s a profitable business with great growth potential but we only have so many resources and we can’t prioritise LifeDirect over the many other opportunities we have.

“We see Mark as a great fit for this business and we’re sure they’ll unleash the potential it has. As a former owner, Mark and his team are very familiar with LifeDirect so they know the business and the industry very well. It feels like a very natural fit for it to return to them.”

Mr Solomon said, “We are delighted to be re-engaging with LifeDirect, supporting its journey to drive great customer outcomes for all New Zealanders.”

Mr Skoe said Trade Me and Mark are now working through plans for a smooth transition. “Mark has indicated that he wants to keep the expertise of the LifeDirect team as they look to take the business forward. We’re working through this with him now.”

The sale price is confidential.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Trademe on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

$1.20 Boost: Minimum Wage Rise For Quarter Of A Million

The Government is making sure we share the prosperity of our strong economy fairly with those on the minimum wage by lifting it to $18.90 per hour on 1 April 2020 – the next step in the Government’s plan for a $20 minimum wage by 2021... More>>

ALSO:

Pristine, Popular... Imperilled? Environment Commissioner On Tourism Effects

The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, warns that increasing numbers of tourists – both domestic and international – are putting our environment under pressure and eroding the very attributes that make New Zealand such an attractive ... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 